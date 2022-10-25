Nigeria sees flooding every year, often as a result of inadequate infrastructure and the non-implementation of environmental guidelines. This year, authorities have blamed the floods on water overflowing from local rivers, unusual rainfalls, and the release of excess water from external forces such as the Lagdo dam in neighbouring Cameroon.

“The impact of the flooding in Nigeria is exacerbated by a lack of respect for science and leadership problems,” wrote Dakuku Peterside, a policy and leadership expert. “Our lack of respect for science and preference for superstition is at the root of the flood disaster we have at hand.”

“The flooding problem is symbolic of a country whose leadership at all levels does not value planning, working with data, and proactiveness.”

The federal government has said it is committed to reducing the impact of the flood to the barest minimum and to saving lives and property. Nigeria’s disaster management agency, NEMA, has begun the distribution of 12,000 Metric Tonnes of food and non-food items across the flood disaster hotspot.

