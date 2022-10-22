President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria is safer in the hands of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stated this on Friday while inaugurating the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and unveiling the manifesto of its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in Abuja.

The 80-page action plan titled; “Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria” will focus on national security, economy, agriculture, Power, oil and gas, transportation and education.

Other areas include; healthcare, digital economy, women empowerment, judicial reform, federalism/decentralisation of power and foreign policy.