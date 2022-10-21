Nigeria remains dedicated to the partnership with Siemens and the German Government to improve electricity generation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari pledged on Thursday in Abuja.

Receiving officials of Siemens Energy AG at State House, the President urged them not to relent in ensuring that the government’s commitment to Nigerians in delivering the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) is fulfilled.

The President told the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Siemens Energy, Dr Christian Bruch, the CEO of Siemens Africa, Nadia Haakansson, and the CEO of Siemens Nigeria, Mr Seun Suleiman, that the outcome of the collaboration will deliver critical business enablers and opportunities to engage young enterprising Nigerians in various endeavours.

The President also welcomed the training of 200 Nigerian engineers on network development studies under the initiative, saying that this represents ”a very important upskilling and knowledge transfer process.”

The President added that he looks forward to the 5,000 engineers that would have been trained by the end of the programme.

Recounting his promise to Nigerians earlier in this administration to improve electricity supply by resolving capacity deficit across the sector’s value chain, the President lauded the German Government, through the former Chancellor, Angela Merkel, for graciously supporting the country, leading to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Siemens.

He also thanked Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the German Government’s continued support for the PPI.