An associate professor of Theatre Arts, Inih Ebong, has vowed to fight for justice against the University of Uyo (Uniuyo) which unjustly sacked him from his job about 22 years ago.
He was victimised for speaking up against corruption and maladministration in the university.
Mr Ebong, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on 5 October, said Uniuyo authorities, apart from sacking him despite a subsisting court order, had prevented other schools from hiring him by publishing a disclaimer on him in a national newspaper.
The lecturer has recorded strings of legal victories at the National Industrial Court, Uyo, and at the Court of Appeal, Calabar, against Uniuyo, but the school authorities have refused to reinstate him and pay his accumulated salary and other entitlements.
His situation was compounded when he became gravely ill in 2020 and was later diagnosed with cardiac failure in October of that year.
Mr Ebong narrated to PREMIUM TIMES how he has been surviving for over two decades now without a job.
