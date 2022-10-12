The governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Akwa Ibom State, Iboro Otu, says his party is sure of winning the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Mr Otu, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on 5 October in Uyo, said Nigerians would cast their votes based on issues in the coming elections.

“I believe, with the latest happenings in the state and country, Nigerians and Akwa Ibom people would want to make a decision based on issues, and not political parties.

“So people are now standing behind people they believe are credible, can perform, and have a history of performance,” he said.

The candidate bared his mind on the Independent National Electoral Commission’s refusal to recognise Akanimo Udofia as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom.

He also speaks about what he would do with some of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s signature projects in the state if he is elected governor.