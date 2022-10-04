As the 2023 election draws closer, Nigerians have continued to express concerns over the basic qualities the next president of the country should possess.

Randomly selected Nigerians living in Abuja who spoke during a vox pop conducted by PREMIUM TIMES said the president should tackle issues around education, insecurity and poverty.

Also, PREMIUM TIMES asked participants what they assume the president’s daily activities will look like and what criteria he should be selected on.

The world’s most populous black country is expected to elect a new president in February 2023 to take over from the incumbent Muhammadu Buhari.

Watch the video below.