In this interview conducted by Bisi Abidoye and QueenEsther Iroanusi at the PREMIUM TIMES Studio in Abuja, Lagos East Senator Tokunbo Abiru speaks on topics like his stewardship, the performance of the national assembly, the chances of his All Progressives Congress in Lagos and in national elections and what lessons that the federal government can learn from Lagos on financial engineering.

Also read here: INTERVIEW: What the Federal Government can borrow from Lagos – Senator Abiru