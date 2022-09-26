In this interview conducted by Bisi Abidoye and QueenEsther Iroanusi at the PREMIUM TIMES Studio in Abuja, Lagos East Senator Tokunbo Abiru speaks on topics like his stewardship, the performance of the national assembly, the chances of his All Progressives Congress in Lagos and in national elections and what lessons that the federal government can learn from Lagos on financial engineering.
Also read here: INTERVIEW: What the Federal Government can borrow from Lagos – Senator Abiru
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999