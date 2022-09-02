Two major strategies have been used across BBNaija seasons—Poverty and Wealth.
This year, Sheggz flaunts the Wealth card to his fellow mates which they detest.
For you, which is more profitable to use on the show as a strategy—Poverty or Wealth?
