President Muhammadu Buhari has again called on striking university lecturers (ASUU), and expressed worry that the strike will have generational consequences on families, the educational system and future development of the country.

Me Buhari said this Monday, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

“The President, who received some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), legislators and political leaders at his residence, said the strike had already taken a toll on the psychology of parents, students and other stakeholders, throwing up many moral issues that already beg for attention,” Mr Shehu wrote.

ASUU has been on strike for over four months after accusing the federal government of reneging on previous agreements including the agreement to increase funding of public universities.