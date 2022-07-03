Catriona Laing, whose term as British High Commissioner to Nigeria ends in 2023, sat with PREMIUM TIMES’ Chiamaka Okafor, Kabir Yusuf and George Kaduna to talk about a variety of topics from education and football to illicit financial flow as she ruminates on her experience so far in Africa’s largest economy.

Ms Laing arrived in Nigeria in November 2018, just before the general election of 2019 and is looking forward to the next elections in 2023.

She described Nigeria as a big, complicated yet fascinating country where she has tried to make the most of her time.

“It has been a real journey but I think I am fortunate to be the British High Commissioner to Nigeria because our partnership is very rich, very deep, based on historical foundation; very strong people-to-people link and I find that I have very good access here, I have a very warm welcome here,” Ms Laing told PREMIUM TIMES.

She believes she is putting in the work and accomplishing her core mission as a British envoy to Nigeria.

“I feel like I am getting stuff done in deepening and strengthening the partnership, so it has been a wonderful three and half years here and I am looking forward to the rest of my time here,” she said.