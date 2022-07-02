Nigeria and Portugal on Friday in Lisbon signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) for cooperation in different sectors.
The signing ceremony was done by cabinet-level officials from the two countries as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s State Visit to the European Union country.
President Buhari and the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa witnessed the signing ceremony.
The MoUs signed include Political Consultations; Diplomatic Training, Research and the Exchange of Information and Documentation; Cooperation in the Field of Culture; and Cooperation in the Field of Women and Girls Development, Empowerment and Gender Affairs; Youth; and Sports.
At a business forum organised during the visit, in which some of the MoUs were finalised between the two countries’ investment promotion agencies and chambers of commerce, President Buhari described the progress in signing the agreements ‘‘as excellent foundations for increased bilateral trade.’’
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999