INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu said it is only the online pre-registration portal for fresh registrants that has been suspended, while the online transfer and replacement of PVC continues on the INEC portal.
He said if the online portal had remained open, many Nigerians would have continued to pre-register online without completing the process physically.
WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Why women cheat: what every Nigerian man should know