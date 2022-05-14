Over time, there has been clamour for more young persons in politics and governance.

But some do not think the youth stand the chance to lead.

We asked some Nigerians in Abuja of their thoughts on this.

Jamil Lawal said his plan is to vote young persons because the elderly ones that have led the country have not been supportive.

“Our plan is to vote more Youths and I pray for that. We have more old persons in governance and they don’t do anything for us.

“This is why this time I’m praying for God to bring out a good youth that will have mercy on us and support us. We don’t want elderly persons again”, he said.

For Udeh Okechukwu, leadership should not be focused on age.

“It has to do with initiative. Leadership is a matter of skill and ability”, Okechukwu said.

Anthony Alams, an elderly respondent expressed fears of young persons leading public positions as he cited youthful exuberance as a problem.

“The problem is our youth have disappointed us. Normally, as an elderly person, I am one of the supporters of young persons being in governance. But when you look at the attitude of our youth today, you will see that they have failed.

“In some areas, you see the Youths doing drugs or one unnecessary thing. If we vote them there, some of those habits they will like it to be signed into law which will be dangerous to this nation.

“They are also always conscious of money. If a youth is in power one they will sell this country. These are our fears as elderly persons”, Alams said.

On Alex’s part, he doesn’t care about the age of the person but “I simply do not want someone older than Nigeria.”.

Another male respondent, Michael said age should not matter because “anyone can rule Nigeria”.