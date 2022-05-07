Over time, there has been clamour for more women in politics and governance.

But some do not think women stand the chance to lead.

We asked some Nigerian men in Abuja of their thoughts on this.

Jamil Lawal said he will support voting a female candidates during elections.

“Yes, I can vote a female candidate if she can do good. Why not? There has been female presidents in the world”, he said.

For Udeh Okechukwu, he indicated that a woman is a human being with “reasonability, completeness and five sense organs” and as such can be voted for.

“It has to do with initiative. Leadership is a matter of skill and ability so differentiating between a man and a woman in terms of leadership position, I don’t think it will give us any positive impact”, Okechukwu said.

Anthony Alams said he can vote for a female candidate who is in tune with the needs of the citizens.

“If a female candidate is worthy of being there and will hear the cry of people and will have conscience, what is there (to vote the female candidate).

“A woman is a human being and they have wisdom like men. But what we want now is someone who will go there and correct the (wrongs)”, Alams said.

On Alex’s part, empathy is important for him to vote a female candidate.

“Of course, I can vote for a woman. I will just try to see how much that person can empathise with the poor masses because it takes someone to understand how you really feel to be able to care for you or solve your problems.

“The problems of Nigerians, some of our leaders have never felt it since they were born and you wouldn’t blame them for their careless attitude. I will just try to see how much that person can fit into the shoe of an ordinary Nigerian”, he said.

Another male respondent, Michael said; “If this woman has a leadership spirit and she can deliver, why not? I will vote for her.”