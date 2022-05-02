President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to hand over to whoever Nigerians elect to succeed him in 2023.

“I will hand over to whoever Nigerians elect to succeed me,” the President said.

Mr Buhari, who briefly responded to questions after the prayer session, admitted to having sleepless nights over the security situation in parts of the country.

He, however, promised to spare no efforts in dealing decisively and mercilessly with the criminal gangs.

” The national security chiefs and the Police IG are very much aware of the situation and their duty is to know where the terrorists are and eliminate them.

” We will continue to make the the environment secure especially now that the raining season is coming so they will go back to their farms and we wouldn’t have the issue of food security.

Monday’s Eid prayer was the first time the president would observe the session outside the presidential villa since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.