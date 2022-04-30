It is said that marriage is for better or worse and in sickness or in health.

But does this apply in the case when your partner contracts HIV?

We asked some Nigerians in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

A respondent, Anthony Alams said he will quit the union because he isn’t sure his partner will survive the virus.

“I will quit because I don’t want to die. They told us that there is a drug for it but these things work on individuals.

“You may be unfortunate that your blood may not be the type that the drug will work in. The best thing is to quit for your dear life and everyone should go his own way”, Alams said.

According to Alex, another respondent, the virus isn’t enough reason for an individual to quit the marriage.

“I won’t quit because I agreed to marry the person in sickness and in health. We have people who have HIV by chance and they are just victims. Why would you not want to support your partner whom you agreed to marry?

“It is not enough reason to leave the marriage because if you are educated, you will know that even people who are inflicted with the disease, survive and live. You could bring more life to that your partner and make him or she live longer”, he said.

Like Alex, Michael promised to stay in the marriage on the condition that he “truly loves” his partner.

He said: “If I truly love her and she has HIV, I will endure the marriage. Why not? I will stay because I love her. I will find a solution to it.”

For Jami Lawal, he fears contracting the virus and as such would not stay.

“I can’t stay because I will contract it. Then, do you know the children, my friends and brothers can also have it?”, he said.

Udeh Okechukwu, another Abuja resident said he will not leave his union but he will “apply measures”.

“If I realise she has it, I will not disengage that marriage. I can only apply measures so we can continue. I cannot send her out of the marriage”, he said.