The 2023 general elections fever is here and more persons have declared for various elective positions particularly the first citizen’s seat.

In January, we began listing aspirants who had declared.

At the time, Nigeria’s former Senate President, Anyim Pius, Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, publisher of the Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu and Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi were the popular presidential aspirants.

The aspirants

On January 26, former President of the Senate and two term Governor of Kwara state, Bukola Saraki declared his presidential ambition on the ticket of the People’s

Democratic Party.

In his four paragraph declaration statement, he promised to build a nation that works for everyone, make communities safe, provide real opportunities for Nigerians adding that he has a strong record of delivering and experience in making tough decisions.

Over a month later, on March 23, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar also announced his intention under PDP.

While promising to handover to the younger generation if elected, he intends to focus on five key areas: unity of Nigeria, security, economy, education and devolving more resources and powers to the federating units.

Four days later on March 27 and also under PDP, Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike also declared to contest for the presidential election in 2023.

Although there was no specific agenda indicated on his intentions for Nigerians, he feels he has the capacity to remove the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from power at the federal level.

The next month, April, on the second day, the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello equally revealed his ambition but with a promise to create 20 million millionaires using crypto-related technology and the Igbo apprentice system, if given the All Progressives Congress ticket.

On April 9, the Minister of Transportation and

a former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, also under APC declared his presidential ambition.

While making an inspirational speech on his desire, he stated that does not come from a privileged background because he grew up poor.

Does it sound like something you’ve heared before?

Lastly, on 11 April, Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo said he wants to succeed the incumbent President.

If “given the opportunity” he promised to complete what the current administration had started.

This statement did not sit well with many Nigerians who laments the continued hardship in his administration.

Recently, on April 13, a presidency source told premium Times that, Ekiti state Governor Kayode Fayemi informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to seek the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Others who also declared are Rochas Okorocha, Bala Mohammed, Aminu Tambuwa, Udom Emmanuel, Peter Obi and Orji Uzor Kalu.

What are the chances of these presidential aspirants?

Let’s know in the comment section.