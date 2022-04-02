“This invasion, which has been going on for four weeks has had two prongs that could devastate the whole of Africa, and more particularly the country of Nigeria. Nigeria could be vulnerable in terms of its fertiliser components that it needs to get the best out of its soil in terms of yield, because it is entirely dependent on rain-fed production in agriculture. And its agriculture is mostly by small-holder farmers.”

“Russia and Belarus produce about 32 per cent of the global potassium, and Canada alone has about 33 per cent… Nigeria’s use of potassium chloride is… 9,957 metric tonnes. So, the agriculture needs of Nigeria is largely being provided for… We need to change our policy because the dependence on these things, no matter how marginal, is not useful for our country to become the strong country that we want it to be… ”