The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the National Policy on the Government, Second Level Domain aimed at safeguarding official communications using government top-level domains.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, disclosed this when he addressed State House correspondents on the outcome of the Council meeting, presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He stated that government officials must now migrate from using generic domains in their websites and their emails to the “second level under the government top-level domain”.

According to him, the use of private emails like, yahoo.com; hotmail.com or gmail.com for official communications by government officials would no longer be tolerated.