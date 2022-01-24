It is a feat to graduate first class from a Nigerian university. Doing so despite health complications is almost a miracle.
That is what Oyo State-born Joy Sanni achieved at the University of Lagos despite managing sickle cell anaemia.
In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Ms Sanni narrates how she coped with her studies despite the health challenges.
She also advises people with similar issues on coping mechanisms.
