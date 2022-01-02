Although President Muhammadu Buhari signed Nigeria’s 2022 budget into law on Friday, he raised reservations about some of its content, particularly the ‘worrisome changes’ made by lawmakers.

Mr Buhari’s remarks were contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, to announce the president’s signing of the budget.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the president signed the budget at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

The signing of the budget came two weeks after the Senate and House of Representatives passed the bill presented by the president a few weeks earlier.

The lawmakers had approved a total expenditure of N17.1 trillion against the N16.3 trillion proposed by the president in October. Over N700 billion was added to the proposed appropriation.

The National Assembly also increased the Oil Benchmark Price from $57 to $62. The increase, they said, was to reflect the current market values of the oil barrel in the international market. Nigeria’s daily oil production rate was pegged at 1.86 million per barrel.

In the budget, statutory transfer was put at N869.6 billion, debt service at N3.88 trillion, recurrent (non-debt) expenditure at N6.9 trillion and capital expenditure at N5.46 trillion.