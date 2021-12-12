Access to justice in Nigeria is still poor especially for women victims of violence, Osai Ojigho, country director of Amnesty International (AI), says in this interview with PREMIUM TIMES’ Chiamaka Okafor where she talks about AI’s latest research, ‘The Harrowing Journey, Access to Justice for Women and Girl Survivors of Rape’.

The research covered about two years of study and found that rape was the most prevalent form of Sexual Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in Nigeria, with about 11,200 rape cases recorded by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in 2020.

Amnesty International is a human rights organisation present in over 150 countries worldwide. It campaigns for a world where everyone’s right is important and should be protected.