The Federal Executive Council has approved April 2022 as the official date for the commencement of the operations of much-awaited Nigeria Air.
According to the minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, majority shares of 49 per cent of the Nigeria Air project will be owned by strategic equity partners, 46 per cent by Nigerians while the Federal Government will own five per cent of the shares.
