The problem of drug abuse and trafficking in Nigeria is “on its way to being under control”, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, has said.

Speaking on if cannabis could be cultivated for commercial purposes to boost the economy of the country, the NDLEA boss said the agency is against the legalisation of cannabis, noting that “we don’t want to encourage it”.

Mr Marwa warned that it would be difficult to control the use of cannabis in the country, citing the example of Tramadol, which is a medication under prescription, provided it is 100mg and below but has been abused.