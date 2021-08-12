ADVERTISEMENT
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the Federal Roads and Bridges Tolling Policy and Regulations aimed at reintroducing toll gates on Nigerian roads.
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, made this known to journalists after the weekly meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.
According to Mr Fashola, the policy and regulations were developed after extensive consultations with various stakeholders within and outside the government.
