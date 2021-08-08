ADVERTISEMENT

Less than 15 weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari returned from London where he had gone to receive medical attention, he has returned to the UK for “a summit and scheduled medical follow-up.”

As usual, Mr Buhari’s publicists did not disclose what the medical follow-up is for, only noting that the president will be in the UK until the second week of August.

The latest medical trip to the UK is Mr Buhari’s seventh since he was first sworn into office on May 29, 2015.

By the second week of August, when the president is due back, he would have spent about 200 days in London on official medical trips.