ADVERTISEMENT

Government officials, business executives, Civil Society Organisations, energy experts and the media on Tuesday in Abuja gathered at the International Conference Centre to identify the challenges posed by Nigeria’s intractable power challenges and offer solutions.

The experts, who brainstormed on the nation’s energy sector in moderated sessions, agreed that urgent reforms were needed to bring the sector to par with global standards.

The event was the 7th edition of the N-PoD Monthly Policy Dialogue (Summit) which was organised by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Policy Development/Analysis.

The topic which pegged discussions by the panellists was tagged: ‘The power sector’s unending challenges and new perspectives’.