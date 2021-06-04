ADVERTISEMENT

In lieu of the ongoing constitution review, the zonal public hearing for the North Central states, Kogi Niger and Kwara held in Lokoja on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The two-day event hosted by Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, was organised by the House of Representatives Special Committee on Constitutional Review.

While declaring the programme open on Tuesday, Governor Bello recommended a review of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act and the 13 per cent derivation for states where solid minerals are mined.

Also, at the technical sessions on both days, political office holders, Pressure groups, traditional rulers and several individuals presented their memoranda and requests.

The creation of more states and Local Government Areas, gender equality, devolution of power, local government autonomy, judicial autonomy amongst other issues topped the discussions.