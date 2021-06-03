ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that ‘rude shock’ awaits those unpatriotic elements promoting insurrection and burning critical national assets across the country.

Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman, in a statement, said Mr Buhari gave the warning after he received a briefing from the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, at the State House, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Yakubu briefed the president on series of attacks on facilities of the electoral body around the country.

Mr Buhari was quoted as saying: “I receive daily security reports on the attacks, and it is very clear that those behind them want this administration to fail.