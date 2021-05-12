ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me give you an example. Boko Haram is predominantly in the Northeast, it’s a fact. Banditry is in the Northwest; you can’t say it’s not correct. These are issues that the previous injustices that we have done to ourselves, collectively and individually, are manifesting.

“It is only unfortunate that they are manifesting now when this government is in place and that is the reason why the government, having not been directly responsible for this situation, should be assisted with whatever assistance from any responsible citizen of this country to ensure that we put this behind us.

“…This country will remain one because the factors that bring the country together are stronger than the ones that seek to divide it and I think that every responsible Nigerian should understand this and give his or her own contribution to ensure that we have a very formidable and resilient country,” he said.