The Federal Executive Council (FEC), has approved the augmentation of N8.39billion for the completion of the Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Makera Road.
Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, stated this on Wednesday in Abuja, when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the Council meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.
