The governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has dismissed the claim by the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, that the bank printed and shared money to states as “unfortunate and totally inappropriate”.
Mr Emefiele said printing money is a key mandate of the central bank, and the bank must always act to support the government at times of financial difficulties.
