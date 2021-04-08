ADVERTISEMENT
President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday named Mr Alkali as the new acting IGP.
Mr Alkali replaces Mr Adamu who has proceeded on retirement after attaining 35 years in service.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post