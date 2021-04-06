ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has named Usman Alkali as the new Acting Inspector General of Police.

Mr Alkali replaces Mohammed Adamu who is retiring from the police and as the inspector-general.

The announcement of the new police chief was made by the minister of police affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, while briefing journalists at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday.

The appointment comes a few days after the police headquarters in Owerri, Imo State, was attacked by gunmen.