PREMIUM TIMES reporter, Kemi Busari, narrates his experience while investigating cases of extra-judicial killings during the COVID-19 lockdown in Nigeria.
Read the series here:
Blood On Uniforms (1): Inside extra-judicial killings by police officers enforcing COVID-19 lockdown
Blood on Uniforms (2): No justice for inmates killed by Nigerian prison officials
Blood on Uniforms (3): In Nigeria’s South-east, no justice for people killed during COVID-19 lockdown
Blood On Uniforms (4): Policewoman killed by policeman; soldier shoots man dead
Blood On Uniforms (5): 10-year-old dead after police raid on Jigawa market
