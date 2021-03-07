ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari together with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Saturday in Abuja received the first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo got the jab live on TV, a day after the COVID-19 national vaccine programme commenced with the vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers at the National Hospital, Abuja.

The President and his Vice received the first shots of the vaccine at the New Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja in the presence of members of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, senior government officials and journalists.