Nigeria has received 3.94 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Assess Facility, COVAX.
This makes Nigeria the third Africa country to benefit from the COVAX facility after Ghana and Ivory Coast.
