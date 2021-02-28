ADVERTISEMENT

Nike Kikiowo started her poultry farm in 2017 in Osun State with 100 birds.

The graduate of History and Diplomatic Study had earlier ventured into various enterprises but was not satisfied with their outcome.

Although she had a “white-collar job”, she managed to engage herself with other things before calling it quit at the corporate world in 2016.

When she resigned, Mrs Kikiowo decided to rewrite her narrative and moved on to agriculture. She is now the managing director of Azarel Farms.

“Agriculture for me had always been my passion, even though I never planned to be a full-time farmer, but I had to start it. I had other businesses I was into but I am not as fulfilled as I am with agriculture,” she told PREMIUM TIMES.