The Nigerian government has confirmed that the expected four million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines will arrive the country on Tuesday morning.
The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, made this known in a video message sent to PREMIUM TIMES late Saturday night.
“I can assure you that the vaccines are coming and they are coming very quickly barring any change in the delivery plan that has been released to us by UNICEF,” Mr Mustapha said.
“We believe that our vaccines should depart India on the 1st of March, 2021 at 10:30pm and arrive Abuja on 2nd of March by 11:10 am.”
