Kagara and its adjoining villages have been under the siege of bandits for more than two years. However, it was the kidnapping of the schoolboys that brought the ordeals and sorrow of the community to national attention.
In that incident at the public secondary school on the outskirts of Kagara town, bandits abducted 42 persons, including the 27 students, three staff members and 12 members of their families.
