The Senate has confirmed Abdulrasheed Bawa as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The confirmation was done after a screening which lasted for over two hours. The screening exercise was done in plenary and was presided over by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.
Mr Bawa was grilled by senators with about 15 lawmakers asking him various questions. The questions ranged from his past experiences, his relationship with his predecessors as well as his plans for the new position he has been appointed for.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post