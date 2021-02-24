ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate has confirmed Abdulrasheed Bawa as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The confirmation was done after a screening which lasted for over two hours. The screening exercise was done in plenary and was presided over by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Mr Bawa was grilled by senators with about 15 lawmakers asking him various questions. The questions ranged from his past experiences, his relationship with his predecessors as well as his plans for the new position he has been appointed for.