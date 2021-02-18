ADVERTISEMENT
Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday met former President Goodluck Jonathan amid speculations that he (Jonathan) was planning to dump the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Members of the PDP Reconciliation and Strategy Committee led by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, held a meeting with Mr Jonathan in the latter’s Abuja residence.
