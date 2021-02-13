Despite the heavy presence of police officers at Lekki tollgate on Saturday, some protesters have continued to express displeasure over the reopening of Lekki Tollgate.
It was a struggle for the scores of police officers drafted to the toll gate as they struggled to arrest protesters who show up in twos and threes on different occasions.
The officers, however, could not prevent some of the protesters, who had been locked in a Black Maria, from airing their resentments.
At least 28 people, including those who claimed to be passersby were arrested at Lekki tollgate as at the time this report was filed.
