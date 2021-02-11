ADVERTISEMENT
Some of the over two thousand teachers sacked last year in Kwara State on Thursday stormed the governor’s office in Ilorin to protest the recruitment of new teachers to fill their positions.
The state government had in December last year sacked 2,414 teachers employed in the last weeks of the administration of former governor Abdulfatah Ahmed in 2019.
