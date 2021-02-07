ADVERTISEMENT

In 2004, Chinasa Asonye was an accountant in Lagos with an oil servicing firm. At that time she was married with four children.

Like regular Lagos residents, she woke up very early to prepare for the day and retired as late as 11 p.m.

For Ms Asonye and her family, this was a regular routine except on Sundays.

The mother-of-four had dreams of working in larger firms because she was career-oriented.

Married to a soldier, her husband was always on transfer to different states so she needed to find an alternative job that gives her more time with the children.

On a Saturday morning in 2004, Ms Asonye as usual dressed up and left the house for work. About two hours after she arrived at her office, her husband showed up and demanded the management relieve her immediately.

He made this demand because he needed his wife to stay home and take care of the children. The management agreed and then requested her resignation.

“I understood with my husband and honoured his request thereby tendering my resignation,” Mrs Asonye said.

With a sad face, she went to her friend who introduced her to fish farming where she started learning about it.

Seventeen years later, Ms Asonye is grateful she resigned as an accountant. She is the chief executive officer of Chielo Farms, Lagos.

She started with about 2000 fishes and N800,000 capital.