ADVERTISEMENT
Cancer is a preventable disease and It is a disease that is actually preventable. You know, there is the saying that preventive medicine is better than curative medicine and this is the major reason why awareness should be the key priority of every individual, and it is actually our priority in the Nigerian Cancer society to raise the awareness and that is what we are doing.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post