The case involves a three-year-old girl whose mum discovered, last week, her underwear was soaked with blood when she returned from school – Awin International Schools – in Ikono, about 32 kilometre from Uyo, the state capital.
The victim is in the nursery section of the school which also has sections for primary and secondary schools.
