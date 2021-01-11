ADVERTISEMENT

A State High Court in Uyo has adjourned the election fraud case against a Nigerian professor, Ignatius Uduk, to Wednesday for trial.

Mr Uduk, a professor of Human Kinetics in the Department of Physical and Health Education, University of Uyo, is facing a three-count charge which includes unlawful generation of election results during the 2019 general elections in Akwa Ibom State and lying under oath.