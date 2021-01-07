ADVERTISEMENT

A tin mining site was discovered in this community many years ago, and for over 35 years, Mama Ladi has mined tin ore with other women at different locations in the area. She has depended on the sales of this solid mineral for her daily upkeep for years, as her husband is old and weak and her sons out of jobs.

When she met this reporter in October 2020 at Sabon Layi Tin mining site, she and her grandchildren had already gathered a small portion of washed tin ore with the hope of moving them to the tin shade for sale. She uses the proceeds to purchase items such as school books, soap, cream and clothes for the family.