A video has emerged online showing Mr Maina in leg braces apparently on a bed. In the short video, Mr Maina said he was nursing a knee injury.

He promised to return to court for his trial. He did not disclose the hospital where he was receiving treatment. It was also not clear when the video was shot.

“I am not on the run and have not jumped bail as being speculated by detractors. I am on a hospital bed,” he said. “I am nursing a serious knee injury and the doctor said I need up to 6 to 7 weeks of recovery to be on my feet.”

